Karan Johar praised the 'Alpha' trailer, calling the spy thriller a "blockbuster." He hailed the performances of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, along with co-stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, calling the actioner a showcase of "GIRLPOWER."

Filmmaker Karan Johar is full of praise for Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's upcoming spy action thriller 'Alpha' trailer, already declaring the film a "blockbuster." In an Instagram story, Karan reshared the trailer of 'Alpha' and hailed the power-packed performances by the leading ladies, along with their co-stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. "This rock and roll actioner screams GIRLPOWER in the best way. @allaabhatt and @sharvari are on a mission to Block a Buster! OG energy with @anilskapoor and @iambobbydeol! Shiv Rawall makes his bada screen debut with a BANG! Pave the way @yrf! You are the mega creators of this mazedaar universe!!!" Karan wrote.

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Trailer Breakdown and Plot Details

The brand new trailer of 'Alpha' has received high applause from many, including fellow actors who dropped major shoutouts for Alia and Sharvari's portrayals. The recently unveiled trailer of 'Alpha' offers a deeper look into the film's story and introduces fans to the journey of a young assassin in the YRF Spy Universe.

The two-minute-and-thirty-four-second film opens with Bobby Deol's character naming Alia Bhatt's character Sita after her mother, Janaki. Through Sita's voiceover, the narrative draws on the tale of a princess who was abducted by a demon, only to rewrite her own destiny by fighting back instead of waiting to be rescued. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

As the trailer progresses, it shifts into high-octane action with Alia leading several combat sequences and chase scenes. Sharvari makes a striking entry as a woman Sita initially struggles to trust, but the two gradually join forces as they take on a dangerous mission. The preview hints at a growing partnership between the characters as they confront a powerful enemy.

Key Characters and Antagonist

Anil Kapoor also appears in a major role, adding another layer to the story, while Bobby Deol is seen as the film's chief antagonist.

Cliffhanger Ending Sparks Fan Theories

The trailer builds towards what appears to be a grim climax before ending on a cliffhanger with the reveal of a mysterious man whose identity has been deliberately kept under wraps.

Fans speculate that the character may be portrayed by Hrithik Roshan. However, the trailer offers only a fleeting glimpse of the enigmatic figure, revealing nothing more than his striking green eyes in the final shot.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film marks the first female-led instalment in the YRF Spy Universe. It is set to hit theatres on July 3. (ANI)