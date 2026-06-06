2 6 Image Credit : Social Media

Karan Johar

First on our list is the famous filmmaker Karan Johar. Karan is unmarried and became a father to twins through surrogacy. He has a daughter and a son. He even thanked the surrogate mother who carried his children for nine months but has kept her identity private. He is raising his kids with his mother's support. When his children were born, Karan said he felt blessed to be a father to 'two pieces of my heart' who were welcomed into the world with the help of a 'medical marvel'.