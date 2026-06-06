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Karan Johar To Tusshar Kapoor: 5 Celeb Single Dads Redefining Fatherhood In Bollywood
When we think of single parents, women often come to mind, but many men are also raising children alone. Stars like Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan, Kamal Haasan, and Rahul Dev are embracing single fatherhood in different ways.
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These Are Single Fathers
The term 'single parent' often brings a woman's image to mind. But many men are also raising their children all by themselves. It's not just common people; even big Bollywood celebrities are single dads. Some became fathers without getting married, while others are raising their kids after a divorce. Here are 5 Bollywood stars who have been single-handedly bringing up their children for years.
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Karan Johar
First on our list is the famous filmmaker Karan Johar. Karan is unmarried and became a father to twins through surrogacy. He has a daughter and a son. He even thanked the surrogate mother who carried his children for nine months but has kept her identity private. He is raising his kids with his mother's support. When his children were born, Karan said he felt blessed to be a father to 'two pieces of my heart' who were welcomed into the world with the help of a 'medical marvel'.
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Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan separated in 2014. After their divorce, both the actor and his ex-wife manage their sons' responsibilities very well. The couple still spends time together for their sons. However, Hrithik is currently the primary caregiver for the kids. Although his name has been linked with a few actresses, he has remained single since the divorce.
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Kamal Haasan
Actor Kamal Haasan, who ruled both South and Hindi cinema for years, is also a single dad. After his divorce from Sarika, the actor raised his two daughters all by himself. Today, his daughters, Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan, are also making a name for themselves in the film industry.
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Rahul Dev
Actor Rahul Dev lost his wife in 2009. His wife passed away from cancer, which left him completely heartbroken. After his wife's death, Rahul did not remarry and has been taking care of his son as a single father.
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Tusshar Kapoor
Tusshar Kapoor became a father to his son, Laksshya, in 2016 through surrogacy using In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF). The actor is raising his son with his sister Ekta Kapoor and father Jeetendra. Tusshar shares a wonderful bond with his son.
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