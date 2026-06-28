Harry Styles faced a shocking moment during his Wembley Stadium concert after a brief on-stage health scare. The singer accidentally choked on water while performing, but quickly recovered and completed his performance.

Singer Harry Styles faced a brief health scare during his Wembley Stadium concert in London on June 26. The incident happened while he was performing his hit song As It Was in front of thousands of fans. The 32-year-old singer appeared to choke on water during the final moments of the performance, causing a sudden interruption on stage.

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The moment occurred after Styles performed his signature water-spraying move, popularly known as the ‘whale’ move. After spraying water into the air, the singer seemed to inhale some of the remaining water and immediately began coughing before falling backwards onto the stage.

Singer Quickly Regains Composure

Videos from the concert showed Harry Styles lying on the stage for several seconds while coughing. He covered his mouth and held his abdomen as he tried to catch his breath. Fans at the venue appeared concerned as the unexpected moment unfolded during the performance.

However, the singer quickly recovered. Around 17 seconds later, Styles stood up, waved at the audience and appeared fine before leaving the stage. The brief incident did not affect his performance schedule, as he returned for his next Wembley Stadium concert on June 27.

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Viral Moment Gets Attention Online

Clips of the incident quickly spread across social media platforms, with fans sharing their reactions and expressing concern for the singer’s health. Many praised Styles for handling the situation professionally and continuing his performances despite the unexpected interruption.

The Wembley shows are part of Harry Styles’ ongoing live performances, where the singer continues to attract huge crowds with his energetic stage presence and popular songs. The brief scare became a widely discussed moment among concertgoers and fans worldwide.