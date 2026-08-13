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Inside Janhvi Kapoor's Rs 65 Crore Mumbai Home: From Sridevi's Painting Private Garden
Janhvi Kapoor's Bandra home is more than a luxurious space. From elegant interiors and a private garden to cherished family photographs, every corner reflects warmth and memories of Sridevi
Janhvi Kapoor's Rs 65 Crore Bandra Home
Janhvi Kapoor's Mumbai home has often grabbed attention for its elegant white interiors, luxurious finishes and carefully chosen decor. The Bawaal actor reportedly bought the sprawling 8,669-square-foot duplex in Bandra in November 2022 for around Rs 65 crore. The property also reportedly comes with a private garden and five parking spaces.
Janhvi Kapoor House
Janhvi gave fans a closer look at the house through a home tour with Asian Paints. During the tour, she spoke about the inspiration behind the interiors and revealed how the house became a deeply special space for her family.
Elegant Interiors With A Personal Touch
The living room follows an open-plan design with marble flooring and plenty of natural light. Large windows make the space appear even more expansive, while sofas and chairs are arranged around a central coffee table, making it perfect for family gatherings.
The dining area features a 10-seater table and an eye-catching glass chandelier. Janhvi revealed that the family spends a lot of time here, adding that the open layout allows plenty of sunlight inside while offering views of the greenery outside.
Walls
The neutral walls are complemented by artwork and decorative elements that add warmth to the otherwise understated interiors. One particularly emotional feature is a large painting created by Sridevi herself, which holds immense sentimental value for the family.
Janhvi has also decorated the corridors with old family photographs. For the actor, these pictures carry an emotional connection that no piece of artwork could recreate.
A Home Filled With Sridevi's Memories
For Janhvi, the Bandra home is not simply about luxury. It is closely connected to her family and memories of her late mother, Sridevi.
During the home tour, Janhvi recalled how moving into the house brought her family closer. Although Sridevi never lived in the home, Janhvi said she could still feel her presence and energy throughout the space.
Private Garden, Outdoor Kitchen And Relaxation Space
The emotional connection continues upstairs, where one of the living rooms has been designed to resemble Sridevi's former apartment. The furniture, sofas and cushions were selected to recreate the warmth of their old family home.
Janhvi's bedroom also has a personal touch, with one wall decorated with photographs of Boney Kapoor, Sridevi, Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor.
The outdoor area adds another dimension to Janhvi's home. The family uses the space for yoga and meditation, while the sound of water makes it particularly relaxing for the actor.
The outdoor decor features terracotta-coloured walls and tiles, along with plenty of greenery. An outdoor kitchen also doubles up as a bar and barbecue area, making it a natural spot for family gatherings and celebrations.
Janhvi also shared a fun memory from this space. She used to practise cricket there during her training, despite Boney Kapoor's concerns that she might damage the windows or walls.
Her bedroom is painted in an eggshell shade, giving it a warm and inviting feel. Combined with family photographs and carefully selected furniture, the room reflects the same balance of luxury and emotion seen throughout the house.
For Janhvi Kapoor, this sprawling Bandra duplex may be a luxurious property, but its real charm lies in the memories, family moments and traces of Sridevi that make the house feel like home.
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