The emotional connection continues upstairs, where one of the living rooms has been designed to resemble Sridevi's former apartment. The furniture, sofas and cushions were selected to recreate the warmth of their old family home.

Janhvi's bedroom also has a personal touch, with one wall decorated with photographs of Boney Kapoor, Sridevi, Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor.

The outdoor area adds another dimension to Janhvi's home. The family uses the space for yoga and meditation, while the sound of water makes it particularly relaxing for the actor.

The outdoor decor features terracotta-coloured walls and tiles, along with plenty of greenery. An outdoor kitchen also doubles up as a bar and barbecue area, making it a natural spot for family gatherings and celebrations.

Janhvi also shared a fun memory from this space. She used to practise cricket there during her training, despite Boney Kapoor's concerns that she might damage the windows or walls.

Her bedroom is painted in an eggshell shade, giving it a warm and inviting feel. Combined with family photographs and carefully selected furniture, the room reflects the same balance of luxury and emotion seen throughout the house.

For Janhvi Kapoor, this sprawling Bandra duplex may be a luxurious property, but its real charm lies in the memories, family moments and traces of Sridevi that make the house feel like home.