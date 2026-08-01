Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter feature as a bridal couple in a new viral advertisement, not a real wedding, captivating fans and rekindling memories of their film Dhadak. Ishaan's heartfelt remark, "She's Worth the Wait," has particularly resonated with audiences, making the campaign a social media sensation.

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are back! The Bollywood stars reunited as a bridal couple in a viral advertisement. Fans initially thought they had secretly married. Ishaan's touching remark, "She's Worth the Wait," stole hearts across social media. The duo looked stunning in traditional attire. Nostalgia washed over viewers. The viral clip quickly gained traction, but this was no actual wedding. Instead, it was a brand campaign celebrating love, companionship, and commitment.

Ad Campaign Captivates Audiences

Inside the viral video, Janhvi wears a gorgeous deep red bridal lehenga. Ishaan joined her in an elegant ivory sherwani. Their on-screen chemistry captivated audiences. "I think you know he's the one when he's always there waiting for you," Janhvi says. The ad shows her answering a question about recognising 'the one.' Ishaan delivers his now-viral line right after: “You know she's the one when she's worth the wait.” Finally, Ishaan patiently waits to see Janhvi as a bride. The 'on-screen' couple walks away hand-in-hand – a moment that captivated millions.

Dhadak Nostalgia Resurfaces

Janhvi and Ishaan first shared the screen in 2018. Their reunion sparked much nostalgia for Dhadak fans. Shashank Khaitan directed Dhadak. Dharma Productions produced it. This romantic drama marked both actors' Bollywood debut. It adapted the acclaimed Marathi blockbuster Sairat and earned praise for its leads' fresh chemistry. After Dhadak, rumours of a real-life romance between Janhvi and Ishaan made headlines often. Neither actor ever confirmed the speculation. They reportedly parted ways, but stayed friendly.

Fan's React

Social media platforms buzzed with reactions. Many fans expressed joy at seeing the duo reunite. "The Dhadak ending they deserved," one viewer commented, referring to their film characters' fate.

This campaign's success shows Janhvi and Ishaan's enduring appeal. Their viral video reveals the strong connection fans feel to their collaborations.

The video keeps spreading. It reinforces their individual popularity and collective impact in Indian entertainment. This ad is a major talking point.