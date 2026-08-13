Reliance Digital has launched D.I.S.C.O. (Digital India Sale Crazy Offers), running till August 16. The sale features deals on smartphones, TVs, and appliances with exchange bonuses, bank discounts, and a free extended warranty on select products.

Reliance Digital Launches D.I.S.C.O. Sale

Reliance Digital, India's largest consumer electronics retailer, has launched D.I.S.C.O. (Digital India Sale Crazy Offers), a refreshed identity for its iconic Digital India Sale. Running till 16 August across Reliance Digital stores, RelianceDigital.in and MyJio Stores, the campaign brings irresistible offers across smartphones, TVs, laptops, home appliances and more.

Bringing together some of the season's best deals on consumer electronics and appliances, the sale offers enhanced exchange value on old products, exchange bonuses of up to Rs 15,000 on select electronics, a flat 50 per cent off on the purchase of a second product, discounts of up to Rs 30,000 through bank cards, paper finance and UPI, and a complimentary one-year extended warranty during the sale.

Whether you're planning to upgrade your smartphone, TV, laptop or home appliances, there's never a better time to do it. India's biggest electronics sale just got its groove on. Here's a look at some of the irresistible D.I.S.C.O. offers:

Smartphones and Accessories

Whether customers are looking for an affordable 4G smartphone starting at Rs 10,999, a 5G smartphone from Rs 13,999, or premium flagship devices including iPhones and foldables priced up to Rs 2 lakh, Reliance Digital has options across every price segment. Customers can also enjoy up to 30 months No Cost EMI, exchange bonuses of up to Rs 10,000 on select smartphones, up to 10 per cent off on UPI payments for earbuds, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, wearables and mobile accessories, and a flat 50 per cent off on select Bluetooth speakers, earbuds and power banks with purchases worth Rs 15,000 or more.

Home Appliances

Shop for Rs 50,000 and above and get Dyson Big Ball Vacuum Cleaner worth Rs 43,900 at Rs 13,900. Upgrade your home entertainment with 65-inch 4K UHD Google TVs starting at Rs 39,990, and choose from Side by Side Refrigerators starting at ₹39,990 & get freebie worth upto 12000/-* and exchange benefits upto 15,000/-*. Customers can also bring home a Washer Dryer starting at Rs 55,990 with freebies worth Rs 18,000.

Laptops

Get a FREE 1+2 Years Extended Warranty and Exchange Benefits up to Rs 5,000 on Laptops Starting at Just Rs 39,999.**

For ease of purchase, customers can visit any Reliance Digital store or shop online at www.reliancedigital.in. (ANI)