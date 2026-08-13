Indian actress Shakeela recently revealed undergoing neck surgery, which cost her Rs 3 lakh. She attributed the serious health issue to prolonged phone addiction, cautioning others against excessive screen time. Her partial quote, 'Don’t Watch...', serves as a direct warning to her fans and the public.

Indian actress Shakeela recently disclosed that she underwent a significant medical procedure neck surgery. This operation, which addressed a severe health issue, reportedly incurred an expenditure of Rs 3 lakh. The actress openly attributed the necessity for this major intervention to her profound phone addiction, a revelation that powerfully highlights a growing public health concern.

Her prolonged and often unmindful engagement with smartphones ultimately led to debilitating physical complications in her neck, necessitating the costly medical intervention. This candid admission from a prominent public figure has brought widespread attention to the potential dangers lurking within excessive screen time and the detrimental effects of improper posture adopted during smartphone use.

The Cost of Connectivity: Rs 3 Lakh for Neck Surgery

Taking to her YouTube, she opened up about her surgery and phone addiction. “A phone is a very useful object, but do not use it more than necessary."

She further added, “I used to lie sideways in my bed and play games on my phone for up to four hours straight. I would only get up to have some tea or coffee. After drinking my tea, I’d come back and resume the same game. Following that, I would spend hours watching reels on YouTube and Instagram. Improper posture and excessive use of my phone affected the main veins in my neck, eventually leading me to the operating table.”

The actress's personal funds were directed towards correcting the damage inflicted by her phone addiction, a situation she hopes will serve as a cautionary tale for others. Her experience illustrates that the seemingly innocuous act of prolonged smartphone use can lead to significant and expensive health repercussions, transforming a modern convenience into a source of substantial medical debt and physical suffering.

She even warned parents about giving cell phones to their kids. “Use the phone only for essential things. Avoid watching unnecessary videos, even mine, and watch only useful ones. Otherwise, you will lose Rs 3 lakh and have to endure unbearable pain as well.”

Who Is Shakeela?

Shakeela Begum was born in Chennai. Her mother, Chand Beegam, is from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, while her father, Chandbasha, was from Tamil Nadu. She dropped out of school before completing her secondary education and, due to financial crisis, she tried her hand at modelling and films.

In 1995, she debuted with the Tamil film Playgirls, which also starred Silk Smitha. But it was the 2000 Malayalam film Kinnara Thumbikal that took her career to new heights. During the peak of her career, Shakeela was so famous that her adult films were dubbed into all Indian languages and even into Nepalese, Chinese, and Sinhala.

About Her Retirement

Let us tell you that in 2002, Shakeela announced that she would no longer do adult films and started accepting mainstream roles. She has featured in films with Mohanlal, Vijay, Mahesh Babu, and others since then. In 2023, Netflix roped her in for a promotional video titled Shakeela’s Driving School to promote the web series, Sex Education.