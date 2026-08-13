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Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Advance Booking: Preity Zinta, Sunny Deol Starrer Gets Steady Response
Batwara 1947 Advance Box Office Collection: Batwara 1947 has recorded a steady response in advance bookings, earning Rs 55.51 lakh and selling nearly 20,000 tickets before its theatrical release across India
Batwara 1947 Advance Booking Shows Steady Start
Advance bookings for Batwara 1947 are now underway across India, with the film witnessing ticket sales in both multiplexes and single-screen theatres. According to Sacnilk data, the historical drama has generated Rs 55.51 lakh in gross bookings for its opening day, excluding blocked seats.
The film has sold 19,816 tickets across 3,546 shows so far, with the average ticket price standing at around Rs 260. When blocked seats are included, the total gross booking value rises to approximately Rs 1.66 crore.
The numbers suggest that Batwara 1947 has made a steady start ahead of its theatrical release.
Delhi Leads, Maharashtra Also Records Strong Bookings
Delhi has emerged as the strongest market for Batwara 1947 in terms of advance bookings. The film has collected Rs 15.16 lakh from 473 shows in the national capital. Including blocked seats, the figure stands at Rs 37.85 lakh.
Maharashtra is next, with gross bookings of Rs 10.36 lakh across 706 shows. The figure rises to Rs 34.28 lakh when blocked seats are included.
Other states have also contributed to the film's opening-day bookings. Gujarat has recorded Rs 6.02 lakh, followed by Rajasthan at Rs 5.37 lakh and Uttar Pradesh at Rs 4.69 lakh. West Bengal has contributed Rs 2.82 lakh.
Uttarakhand has recorded the highest real occupancy among the major states at 11%.
Mumbai, Jaipur And Other Cities Add To The Momentum
Among individual cities, Mumbai has registered Rs 7.42 lakh in advance bookings, while Jaipur has collected Rs 3.17 lakh. Ahmedabad and Lucknow have each contributed Rs 1.58 lakh, while Pune has recorded Rs 1.32 lakh.
Some centres have reported notable occupancy levels despite relatively smaller show counts. Kanpur has registered 13% real occupancy, while Durgapur has recorded an impressive 92% occupancy across just two shows.
About Batwara 1947
Batwara 1947 is a historical drama set against the backdrop of India's Partition in 1947. The film explores the human cost of Partition and its impact on the lives of people caught amid one of the most defining moments in the country's history.
With advance bookings showing a steady response across several markets, the film will now look to convert this early interest into strong footfalls when it arrives in theatres.
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