Advance bookings for Batwara 1947 are now underway across India, with the film witnessing ticket sales in both multiplexes and single-screen theatres. According to Sacnilk data, the historical drama has generated Rs 55.51 lakh in gross bookings for its opening day, excluding blocked seats.

The film has sold 19,816 tickets across 3,546 shows so far, with the average ticket price standing at around Rs 260. When blocked seats are included, the total gross booking value rises to approximately Rs 1.66 crore.

The numbers suggest that Batwara 1947 has made a steady start ahead of its theatrical release.