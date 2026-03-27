- Home
- Entertainment
- Inside Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee's Rs 16 crore lavish home with Elegant Living Room, Stylish Interiors
Inside Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee's Rs 16 crore lavish home with Elegant Living Room, Stylish Interiors
Everyone is celebrating Ram Navami with full josh, and you can hear 'Jai Shri Ram' everywhere. On this special day, let's take you inside the stunning Mumbai home of Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, who are famously known as TV's Ram and Sita.
A peek into their luxury apartment
High-tech and stylish interiors
Gurmeet and Debina's home features some seriously high-tech interiors. They have decorated every corner of their house beautifully. The entrance wall has mirrors, which gives the room a very stylish look.
Spacious and elegant living room
A drawing room with a view
Classy and modern dining space
A wall full of family memories
Gurmeet and Debina have dedicated one wall to their family photos. Most of these pictures are in black and white, which gives the space a unique and timeless look.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.