Actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Sonu Sood extended support to Rajpal Yadav after he surrendered at Tihar Jail in a cheque dishonour case. Gurmeet offered help on social media, while Sonu Sood offered him a film role and a signing amount.

Film Fraternity Rallies Behind Rajpal Yadav

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary on Tuesday took to social media to offer help to Rajpal Yadav, who surrendered at the Tihar Jail on February 5 for a series of cheque dishonour cases against him. In a post on X, Gurmeet wrote, "It breaks my heart to see a senior, immensely talented artist like Rajpal Yadav ji going through such a painful phase. He has given us countless smiles, laughter, and unforgettable moments. Today, he needs us. As a fellow actor and as a human being, I am stepping forward to help in whatever way I can." He also requested "all producers, directors, and members of our film fraternity" to "come together, with compassion and humanity, and find a solution." "Our industry is a family. And family does not abandon its own," Gurmeet added.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Before going to jail, Rajpal posted an emotional video on Instagram, revealing that he was facing a severe financial crunch. Rajpal's emotional confession evoked several reactions from fans and members of film industry. Earlier in the day, Sonu Sood stepped in to show support to Rajpal. Sonu took to X to offer him a film, and a signing amount to assist him financially. Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us producers, directors, colleagues to stand together.

Sonu Sood Offers Film Role, Calls for Dignity

"Sonu Sood called his offering an act of preserving the dignity of the 'Chup Chup Ke' actor and not "charity". He also urged the film industry, including producers, directors and colleagues, to stand together and show solidarity beyond professional ties for the actor. "A small signing amount, adjustable against future work, is not charity, it's dignity. When one of our own is going through a tough phase, the industry must remind him he's not alone. This is how we show we are more than just an industry," wrote Sonu Sood.

Legal Background of the Case

The financial support comes after the Delhi High Court rejected Bollywood actor Rajpal Naurang Yadav's final attempt to avoid imprisonment in a series of cheque-dishonour cases and directed that he must surrender to the jail authorities before any further hearing could be held. The order came after Yadav failed to comply with the surrender deadline fixed by the Court, following repeated violations of undertakings regarding payment of settlement amounts to the complainant company.

The senior lawyer appearing for the actor submitted that Yadav was ready to deposit Rs 25 lakh immediately and that both parties had tentatively agreed on a repayment schedule for the remaining dues. However, the Court declined to grant any relief, observing that Yadav had already been directed to surrender on February 4, 2026. Justice Sharma stated that since the actor had failed to comply with the surrender order, he would be heard only after he hands himself over to the jail authorities.

Following the Court's observation, Yadav's counsel informed the bench that the actor would surrender at Tihar Jail later on February 5. The Court clarified that, after Yadav surrenders, he would be free to file an appropriate application in accordance with the law. (ANI)