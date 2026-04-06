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Inside Gaurav Gera’s Mumbai Residence: Peek Into Dhurandhar 2 Star Mohammed Aalam’s Home
Dhurandhar 2 star Mohammed Aalam, popularly known as Gaurav Gera, is charming fans. Explore his stylish and spacious Mumbai apartment through these inside photos, showcasing his modern décor and comfortable living spaces.
TV actor Gaurav Gera plays Mohammed Aalam, the 'doodh soda' seller, in Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar 2. This role has made him super popular. Now, let's show you some inside photos of Gaurav's house.
Gaurav Gera lives in a flat in Mumbai's Oshiwara area. He lives by himself and is not yet married. Reports say his friends often come over to stay with him.
Gaurav Gera's house is quite large. However, he uses only two rooms for himself. He uses one of these rooms for his content creation work. He has kept the decoration in his rooms very simple.
Gaurav Gera's kitchen is a decent size. He has installed several small cabinets here, making it easy to store things. He prefers to cook his own meals here.
Gaurav Gera has kept his home's interior special. He has decorated the walls with paintings and photos. His entire house is decorated in light colours.
Gaurav Gera's drawing room has large, white-coloured sofas. The room's walls also feature light colours and simple decorations.
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