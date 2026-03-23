Actor Gaurav Gera, currently praised for his role in 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge,' shared a handwritten letter from 1998 on Instagram. The letter reveals his early struggles and simple life in Mumbai after moving from Delhi to pursue acting.

Actor Gaurav Gera, who plays Mohammad Aalam in 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge,' has been receiving widespread praise for his performance in the film. As the spy-thriller continues to do well at the box office, the actor recently shared a very personal moment from his early days in Mumbai.

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A Glimpse into the Past: The 1998 Letter

On Sunday, Gaurav took to his Instagram account to post pictures of a handwritten letter he had written to his parents back in 1998, soon after he moved from Delhi to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting. In his post, Gaurav reflected on his 28-year journey and how much has changed over time. Through the letter, Gaurav shared details about his simple life back then. In the letter, he spoke about living in a small cottage with a friend to manage expenses and learning to survive in a new city.

Talking about his hopes at the time, he had written, "Other expenses include telephone, electricity, gas, and water bills, and food. Mumma and Papa, the future is bright, but I still have a lot to learn," demonstrating his patience and belief in his dreams. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Gera (@gauravgera)

Reflecting on a 28-Year Journey

He also wrote a caption that read: "This letter to my parents - 3rd Dec 1998 ... less than a month after I moved to Mumbai ... this was 28 years ago ... so no emails, letters ... of course, after that, lots of TV, some films, ad films, musical plays, radio, TikTok, Reels ... it's been a lovely journey with ups and downs ... God has been kind ... but this Dhurandhar ... dunno what the future holds ... but I want to thank my 23-year-old self for staying hopeful and Ma Pa for endless support #DhurandharTheRevenge."

About 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge,' directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, released on March 19 and continues to perform strongly at the box office. (ANI)