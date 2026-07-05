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Inside Dia Mirza's Eco-Friendly Mumbai Home Bought at Just 20; Check Whopping Price Here
Dia Mirza's Mumbai home is more than luxury residence—it's reflection of her journey, independence, love for nature. Bought at the age of 20, the eco-friendly home beautifully combines vintage aesthetics, lush greenery, and cherished family memories
A Dream Home Bought at Just 20
1Dia Mirza revealed during an appearance on filmmaker Farah Khan's YouTube channel that she purchased the house when she was only 20 years old. The home was bought using the earnings from her second film, Tumko Naa Bhool Paayenge.
For Dia, the property carries deep emotional significance. It was the first home in her family to be purchased by a woman, making it a symbol of financial independence, hard work, and a fresh beginning for her loved ones. Even today, she considers it one of her greatest achievements.
Every Corner Reflects Her Love for Nature
The moment you step into Dia's home, you're welcomed by palm trees, nature-inspired artwork, and elegant wooden doors that create a warm and eco-friendly atmosphere.
The living room features natural wood finishes, expansive glass windows, indoor plants, and an open-floor layout that allows sunlight to flood the space. High ceilings and abundant greenery give the home a calm, peaceful feel.
The dining area is equally charming, with a large bookshelf, vintage furniture, artistic décor, and carefully placed plants that showcase her appreciation for both literature and nature.
Vintage Interiors Filled With Warm Memories
One of the standout spaces in the house is Dia Mirza's London-inspired vintage kitchen. Designed with white ceramic tiles, wooden cabinets, rustic chandeliers, and handcrafted earthenware, the kitchen blends timeless elegance with everyday comfort.
Another touching feature is the family photo wall in the hallway, which displays memories from her childhood to the present day. Together, these personal touches transform the house into more than just a luxurious property—it becomes a home filled with stories, emotions, and a deep connection to family and nature.
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