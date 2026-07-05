1Dia Mirza revealed during an appearance on filmmaker Farah Khan's YouTube channel that she purchased the house when she was only 20 years old. The home was bought using the earnings from her second film, Tumko Naa Bhool Paayenge.

For Dia, the property carries deep emotional significance. It was the first home in her family to be purchased by a woman, making it a symbol of financial independence, hard work, and a fresh beginning for her loved ones. Even today, she considers it one of her greatest achievements.