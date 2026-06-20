Actress Dia Mirza recently revealed that her stepdaughter Samaira's approval played a crucial role in her decision to marry businessman Vaibhav Rekhi. Mirza stated that she would not have gone ahead with the marriage if Samaira had expressed strong friction or rejected the relationship in its early stages.

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza recently revealed that the approval of her stepdaughter, Samaira, was a crucial factor before she decided to marry businessman Vaibhav Rekhi. Mirza emphasised that Samaira's acceptance was paramount to their relationship moving forward.

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Dia and Vaibhav tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in February 2021. This marked the second marriage for both individuals, and Vaibhav has a daughter, Samaira, from his previous marriage. Their blended family has often been a topic Dia speaks about with warmth.

The Decisive Role of Samaira's Acceptance

During a recent interaction, Dia stated the importance of Samaira's consent and comfort with the marriage. She shared that Vaibhav made a conscious effort to involve his daughter early in their relationship, giving Samaira the lead in deciding if she wanted them to form a family. This early involvement was vital for Mirza.

Dia Mirza's Condition for Marriage

Dia was candid about her stance, stating that she would not have proceeded with the marriage if there had been any significant reservations from Samaira. "If she had rejected me in those early days, if I felt there was a strong friction, I would have never gone ahead with the relationship in the way we went ahead with it. Her acceptance was key," Mirza reportedly told Times Entertainment.

This approach highlights the importance Dia places on family dynamics and the well-being of her stepdaughter, ensuring a foundation of acceptance and love within their household. The are now living a happy married life and also has a son together. They named him Avyaan Azaad Rekhi.