Inside Dharmendra’s 100-Acre Scenic Lonavala Farmhouse Retreat [PHOTOS]
89-year-old Dharmendra is in critical condition at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after experiencing breathing difficulties. He was put on a ventilator on Monday. Meanwhile, fans are getting a glimpse of his serene Lonavala farmhouse.
Dharmendra owns a stunning and spacious farmhouse in Lonavala, providing a serene escape from Mumbai’s bustling city life. Nestled amidst greenery, this luxurious retreat offers him peace, privacy, and a perfect place to relax away from the noise and chaos of urban living.
Dharmendra’s expansive 100-acre farmhouse is not just a luxurious retreat but also a thriving estate where he cultivates fruits, vegetables, and grains. The property employs numerous workers who help maintain the farm, making it a self-sustaining and vibrant piece of land.
Dharmendra frequently shares glimpses of his picturesque Lonavala farmhouse on Instagram. Alongside photos and videos, he often provides insights about the property, showcasing its greenery, lifestyle, and the farming activities that take place there.
Dharmendra’s farmhouse is equipped with numerous amenities, including a luxurious bungalow where he resides, a sparkling swimming pool, and a beautifully designed rock garden, making it a perfect blend of comfort, leisure, and natural beauty.
Dharmendra’s farmhouse features a remarkable 1,000-foot-deep lake, adding to its scenic beauty. He frequently shares photos and videos of the lake on social media, giving fans a glimpse of this stunning natural feature on his property.
Dharmendra practices organic farming at his farmhouse, cultivating a wide variety of vegetables. His commitment to natural and sustainable farming adds to the charm of his property, making it both productive and eco-friendly.
Dharmendra has raised numerous cows and buffaloes at his farmhouse, personally taking care of them. His hands-on approach reflects his love for animals and adds to the self-sustaining, farm-like charm of his property.
Dharmendra has called his Lonavala farmhouse home for many years, enjoying its peace and greenery. However, he occasionally travels to Mumbai to spend time with his family and attend personal or professional commitments.
It is said that Dharmendra’s wife, Prakash Kaur, also resides with him at the Lonavala farmhouse. Additionally, Hema Malini occasionally visits, spending time amidst the serene surroundings and lush greenery of the property.
At 89, Dharmendra remains active in films, showcasing his enduring passion for acting. He was last seen in a 2024 release, and fans eagerly await his next movie, Ikkis, set to hit theaters this December.