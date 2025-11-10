Veteran actor Dharmendra has been dealing with age-related health issues for a while now. Following his recent hospitalisation, rumours circulated that his condition was serious. Here's what we know

Veteran Bollywood legend Dharmendra recently sparked concern after reports surfaced that he had been hospitalised. Speculation quickly spread suggesting that his condition was critical and that he had been placed on a ventilator. However, people close to the actor have dismissed these rumours, assuring that there is no cause for alarm.

India Today reported that Dharmendra is under observation and there's nothing to worry. They requested privacy at this time.

The actor is set to turn 90 this December 8th and has been suffering from age related ailments.

According to sources, Dharmendra has been admitted for observation and is recovering well. They emphasised that the reports about him being on life support were false and exaggerated. The actor’s team also clarified that such rumours often circulate whenever he undergoes a medical check-up, urging fans not to worry.

This isn’t the first time Dharmendra’s hospital visits have drawn unnecessary attention. Back on October 31, he was admitted for a routine check-up, leading to similar speculation. At the time, his team explained that the actor regularly visits the hospital for medical tests and that his health remains stable. They added that someone likely spotted him at the hospital, which led to the spread of misleading reports.

An insider revealed that Dharmendra himself chose to stay at the hospital for a few days so that all his tests could be completed at once. Given his age, frequent travel can be exhausting, and this arrangement allowed him to rest while completing multiple procedures in one go.

On the professional front, Dharmendra will soon be seen in Ikkis, a biographical war drama directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film features Agastya Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, in the lead role, alongside Simar Bhatia—niece of Akshay Kumar—who will be making her debut. Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat also play pivotal roles in the film, which tells the inspiring true story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, honoured posthumously for his bravery in the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Produced by Maddock Films, Ikkis is scheduled for release in December 2025. Fans and colleagues across the industry continue to wish Dharmendra a swift recovery and good health as he approaches his milestone 90th birthday.