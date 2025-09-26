Inside Archana Puran's Lavish Mumbai Bungalow (PHOTOS)
Archana Puran Singh has turned 63. She was born on September 26, 1962, in Dehradun. She started working in films at the age of 20. Today, she owns crores. So, let's take a look at the beautiful photos of her house
Archana Puran Singh lives with her husband Parmeet Sethi in a stunning bungalow on Madh Island, Mumbai. This picture shows their beautiful and spacious living room.
Archana Puran Singh has kept a white theme in her bungalow. Besides this, she has also decorated her home with antique items and indoor plants.
This photo shows the kitchen area of Archana Puran Singh's house, which has white cabinets and the walls are decorated with beautiful designer tiles.
Archana Puran Singh's bedroom is very cozy and simple. It has a simple bed, and the windows are decorated with designer curtains. The best part is the beautiful views from the rooms.
Archana has also built a library in her house, where she often reads books and film scripts. This part of the luxurious house is very beautiful.
According to media reports, the cost of Archana Puran Singh's luxurious bungalow in Madh Island, Mumbai, is 70 crore rupees.