Aaryamann Sethi Confirms Dating Yogita Bihani: Archana Puran Singh's elder son, Aaryamann Sethi, recently launched his YouTube channel. In his latest vlog, he introduced his girlfriend, Yogita Bihani, exciting fans. Yogita gained popularity through 'The Kerala Story' and the television serial 'Dil Hi Toh Hai'.

Aaryamann Sethi Surprises Yogita Bihani

In the vlog, Aaryamann travels to Hyderabad to surprise Yogita and finds her in the hotel lobby during her shoot. Yogita is stunned to see him. They openly discuss their relationship and later enjoy a movie night, shopping, and a romantic dinner date.

In an interview, Aaryamann and Yogita confirmed their relationship: 'Yes, we are dating. I didn't expect it to become public so soon. It was a surprise for me too, as Aaryamann arrived a day earlier than planned, and I wasn't aware he was going to announce our relationship. We are in the initial phase of our relationship and want to enjoy this phase fully.'

How Aaryamann and Yogita's Love Story Began

Aaryamann and Yogita first met during the music video 'Chhoti Baatein,' sung by Aaryamann himself. They became friends, which eventually blossomed into a romantic relationship. Yogita is from Delhi, completed her schooling there, and graduated in Computer Science. She made her Bollywood debut with 'Vikram Vedha' and later won hearts with 'The Kerala Story'.