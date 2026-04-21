Inside Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan’s 19th Anniversary Celebration (PHOTOS)
A warm family moment marked a special milestone as Aishwarya Rai shared intimate anniversary photos with Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya. The candid celebration reflected love, togetherness, and nearly two decades of companionship
A Quiet Celebration Filled with Love
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chose to celebrate her 19th wedding anniversary with Abhishek Bachchan in the most personal way—by sharing heartfelt family photos. The images featured their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, making it a complete family moment.
From smiling selfies to a bouquet-lit setting, the photos captured a sense of warmth and simplicity rather than grandeur. Fans quickly flooded the comments with love, celebrating the couple’s enduring bond.
From Co-stars to Life Partners
The journey of Aishwarya and Abhishek began as colleagues in films like Guru, Dhoom 2, and Raavan. Over time, their friendship turned into a lasting relationship, culminating in their wedding on April 20, 2007.
Their love story has stood the test of time in an industry known for fleeting relationships. With the arrival of Aaradhya in 2011, the couple embraced parenthood, further strengthening their bond both on and off screen.
Public Appearances and Upcoming Projects
The couple recently grabbed attention with a rare public appearance at an event linked to Sachin Tendulkar’s family, where they were seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.
On the professional front, Abhishek is gearing up for a major role in King alongside Shah Rukh Khan, directed by Siddharth Anand. He is also part of Raja Shivaji, backed by Riteish Deshmukh.
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