Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chose to celebrate her 19th wedding anniversary with Abhishek Bachchan in the most personal way—by sharing heartfelt family photos. The images featured their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, making it a complete family moment.

From smiling selfies to a bouquet-lit setting, the photos captured a sense of warmth and simplicity rather than grandeur. Fans quickly flooded the comments with love, celebrating the couple’s enduring bond.