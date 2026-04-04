During the interview, Abhishek said, 'I'm not the kind of person who wants someone else to step back so I can win. I was taught to earn my own victories. My father didn't launch me, and to date, he has never produced a film for me. In fact, I'm the one who produced a film for him. I'm happy that whatever I am today, I can say it's on my own merit. I've never been the kind of person who needs someone else to lose for me to win.'