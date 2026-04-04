Abhishek Bachchan Talks Marriage Bond with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan has made a big revelation about his relationship with Aishwarya Rai. He said their marriage was never a competition, but always a partnership, and that's the biggest strength of their bond. Find out everything Abhishek had to say...
What Abhishek Bachchan thinks about marriage
Abhishek-Aishwarya's relationship started with friendship
Abhishek Bachchan said, 'I've known Aishwarya right from the start of my career. My second film was with her, and I've done the most number of films with her. We weren't in a relationship back then, just good friends. We are still friends and always will be.
Abhishek Bachchan says: No competition in our marriage
Earn your own victory: Abhishek Bachchan
During the interview, Abhishek said, 'I'm not the kind of person who wants someone else to step back so I can win. I was taught to earn my own victories. My father didn't launch me, and to date, he has never produced a film for me. In fact, I'm the one who produced a film for him. I'm happy that whatever I am today, I can say it's on my own merit. I've never been the kind of person who needs someone else to lose for me to win.'
When did Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai get married?
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