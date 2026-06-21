World Music Day: Meet India’s 5 Richest Music Directors, One Worth Rs 2000 Crore!
On World Music Day 2026, we're looking at India's wealthiest music directors. Ever wondered who tops the list and how much they earn? Let's find out.
The Maestros of Moolah
1. AR Rahman
2. Pritam Chakraborty
Pritam Chakraborty is another huge name in the music industry. He is the man behind the music of several superhit films. According to news reports, Pritam's net worth is a cool ₹250 crore.
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3. Himesh Reshammiya
Himesh Reshammiya is counted among Bollywood's best music directors. He has composed music for many blockbuster films and has a net worth of around ₹80 crore.
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4. Amit Trivedi
5. Anirudh Ravichander
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