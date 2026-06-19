A viral video from Parmish Verma’s Sri Ganganagar concert has grabbed attention after the singer stopped his performance to help a crying child found alone in the crowd, raising concerns about child safety.

Punjabi singer and actor Parmish Verma has won praise online after a video from his Sri Ganganagar concert went viral. During his live performance, Parmish suddenly stopped the music after noticing a small child crying alone among the massive crowd.

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The concert, held at Ramlila Maidan in Sri Ganganagar as part of the ‘Kick the Drugs-Pickup Sports’ campaign, was filled with fans enjoying his performance. However, amid the loud music and celebrations, security personnel noticed a child near the stage who appeared scared and unattended.

Child brought on stage as Parmish asks for parents

After spotting the child, security staff immediately brought him to the stage for safety. Parmish looked surprised and paused his performance to understand what had happened. He comforted the child and asked his team and the crowd about the child’s parents.

Soon, a woman came forward and claimed that the child was hers. According to reports, she had reportedly left the child near the ramp while focusing on recording videos and taking photos during the concert.

Parmish then questioned her from the stage and reminded her to be more careful. He asked where she was when the child was crying alone and urged parents to remain responsible at crowded events.

‘A child is not a prop for a photoshoot’

After the child was safely reunited with the family, Parmish continued speaking about child safety. He urged people not to bring young children into huge crowds without proper care.

His message from the stage received appreciation from fans, with many praising his quick response and concern for the child’s safety. The viral video has sparked discussions online about parental responsibility at crowded public events and the importance of keeping children protected.