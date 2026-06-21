Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur are making headlines amid growing breakup rumours online. Social media speculation has intensified, though neither actor has confirmed anything. Alongside the buzz, comparisons of their net worths have surfaced, showing Dhanush in a clear lead while Mrunal continues to rise steadily in the industry.

The conversation around Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur has taken a sharp turn. What once revolved around dating and possible wedding speculation has now shifted to breakup rumours. By early 2026, social media platforms were flooded with claims that the two had parted ways. The chatter intensified when fans noticed subtle changes online, including reduced interactions and disengagement from fan pages. Despite the noise, neither actor has confirmed or denied anything.

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Dhanush’s Financial Standing Remains Strong

Dhanush continues to be one of the highest-earning actors in the country. Recent estimates place his net worth at approximately Rs 230 crore. His income streams include films, production ventures, and brand endorsements, bringing in an annual earning of around Rs 35–45 crore. He reportedly charges Rs 20–35 crore per film, while his international project added further recognition to his profile.

Mrunal Thakur’s Rising Career Graph

Mrunal Thakur, while comparatively newer in terms of financial scale, has been steadily building her career. Her net worth has previously been estimated at around Rs 33 crore. With consistent work across films, OTT platforms, and endorsements, she earns close to Rs 7 crore annually. Given her recent successful projects, her market value is expected to see significant growth.

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A Noticeable Gap in Net Worth

When comparing their financial standings, Dhanush clearly leads by a wide margin. His overall wealth is several times higher than Mrunal’s, although both together represent a substantial combined figure. While he remains far ahead for now, industry observers note that Mrunal’s upward trajectory could gradually narrow the gap.

Personal Lives Stay Private, Work Moves Forward

Both actors are known for keeping their personal lives away from public scrutiny. Past experiences may have contributed to this guarded approach. Meanwhile, professionally, they remain focused. Dhanush continues to work on major film projects, while Mrunal is exploring new roles that expand her range. Until any official statement is made, the speculation surrounding their relationship remains unverified.

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