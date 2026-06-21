Veteran British singer Rod Stewart, 81, felt unwell and nearly fainted during a concert in Utah. After receiving backstage medical assistance, he returned to the stage to finish the performance while seated in a chair, making light-hearted remarks.

Veteran British singer Rod Stewart briefly paused his concert in Utah after reportedly feeling unwell and nearly fainting on stage, before returning to complete the performance while seated, as per PEOPLE.

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As per the publication, footage cited by TMZ, the 81-year-old musician appeared to be in discomfort during his show at the Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre in West Valley City on Friday, June 19. Videos circulating online showed Stewart bending over as staff members brought an oxygen tank backstage to assist him.

Previous Cancellations and Health Concerns

After receiving medical assistance, Stewart addressed the audience and told concertgoers that he had nearly fainted, while also making a few light-hearted remarks. He went on to finish the remainder of the show sitting in a chair. Representatives for the singer had not immediately commented on the incident.

The health scare comes weeks after Stewart announced changes to several performances in his Las Vegas residency and One Last Time Tour. Earlier this month, he revealed that his doctor had advised him to rest while recovering from the flu, leading to the postponement of multiple shows. He later cancelled four concerts and rescheduled two others in Nevada and California, apologising to fans and saying he was "devastated" by the disruptions.

According to PEOPLE, Stewart also faced backlash after cancelling a California performance due to health concerns before being spotted at a Scotland World Cup match in Boston the same day. His team subsequently clarified that he had been diagnosed with an acute upper respiratory infection that resulted in laryngitis and was unable to perform due to medical advice.

Upcoming Tour Dates

The singer is currently scheduled to continue the U.S. leg of his One Last Time Tour through July and August, with the final concert planned for August 15 in St. Louis. (ANI)