India’s Got Latent Season 2 sparked outrage after a joke referencing Epstein Island during a comedy act. Many viewers criticised it as tone deaf and inappropriate, given the island’s link to serious crimes. The backlash quickly grew online, with audiences saying the humour crossed limits and ruined the episode’s impact.

Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent Season 2 has landed in controversy soon after its premiere, with a particular joke referencing Epstein Island drawing sharp backlash from viewers online.

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The episode, which featured actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari alongside comedians Ashish Solanki and Balraj Ghai, was expected to mark a strong comeback for the show. Instead, it has sparked outrage over what many are calling an insensitive and disturbing attempt at humour.

Epstein Island joke triggers outrage

The controversy began during a segment where comedian Avinash Agarwal performed a Donald Trump impression. In the middle of a comedic exchange, a line referencing “going to the island” for oil was delivered, widely interpreted as a nod to Epstein’s Little St. James island.

The reference did not sit well with audiences. Epstein Island is globally associated with serious crimes involving exploitation and abuse, and viewers felt that turning it into a punchline crossed a line.

Social media reactions were swift and critical. Many users described the joke as tone deaf and deeply inappropriate, arguing that such a sensitive subject should not be trivialised for entertainment. Several viewers also pointed out that the panel’s laughter during the moment made the situation worse.

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Samay Raina's 'India's Got Latent' S2 to stream on Netflix, YouTube

Audience calls out insensitive humour

The backlash largely centres on the idea that certain topics should remain off limits in comedy, especially those tied to real life trauma. Viewers expressed disappointment that the show, already under scrutiny from past controversies, chose to include such material.

Comments online highlighted that jokes involving Epstein Island can never be seen as harmless, given the gravity of what the location represents. For many, the moment overshadowed the rest of the episode.

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Controversy overshadows comeback

This incident comes at a time when India’s Got Latent was attempting to rebuild its image after earlier criticism. Instead, the renewed controversy has once again placed the show in a negative spotlight.

While the episode included multiple performances and celebrity interactions, the Epstein Island joke has become the defining talking point, raising questions about the boundaries of comedy and the responsibility of creators in handling sensitive subjects.

India's Got Latent 2: Here’s What Netizens Have To Say About Samay Raina's Latest Show