Bhuvan Bam has begun shooting for the second season of 'Dhindora', which will premiere on Netflix. He will be playing 9-10 characters this season. The shoot is currently underway in Punjab and will continue across Delhi and Mumbai.

Content creator and actor Bhuvan Bam has started shooting for the second season of 'Dhindora'. On Saturday, he posted a picture from the sets, expressing excitement to kick-start the shoot.

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"Nayi Chunauti, Naya Mehmaan, Naya Dhindora! Netflix and I need your blessings. Peet do Dhindora!! #DhindoraOnNetflix #bbkivines," he wrote.

"India's biggest digital creator Bhuvan Bam returns with his crazy family, and Titu Mama drags them all into a world of pride, panic, and poor planning. Will he emerge as a hero, or should you lower your expectations?" read the logline of the series.

Currently being shot in Punjab, the series will continue its production schedule across Punjab, Delhi and Mumbai.

Bhuvan Bam on Playing 9-10 Characters

Speaking about the announcement, Bhuvan Bam said, "Announcing Dhindora 2 on the 11th anniversary of BB Ki Vines feels really special. So much of my journey is tied to these characters and the love they've received over the years. We've already started shooting and it's been intense, especially with the heat, but it's also been a lot of fun stepping back into this world. This season is bigger, there are more characters, more actors joining us, and I'll be playing 9-10 characters myself. I've always enjoyed being involved in every part of the process, whether it's writing, performing, producing or creating the music, and I'm excited for people to see what we've been building. I can't wait to bring Dhindora back."

Producer on Making the Story 'Bigger'

Founder & Producer at BBKV Productions Rohit Raj added, "Dhindora holds a very special place for all of us at BBKV Productions. The response to the first season showed us how deeply audiences connected with these characters and this world. With Season 2, we've focused on making the story bigger while staying true to what people loved about Dhindora. The team has been working incredibly hard, and we're excited to share the next chapter with audiences."

Dhindora 2 is directed by Sneha Shetty Kohli and produced by Bhuvan Bam and Rohit Raj, with Arvin Bhandari serving as Co-Producer and Georgy John as Director of Photography. The new season was announced at Netflix Slate 2026. (ANI)