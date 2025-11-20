Raashi Khanna has finally opened up about signing Ustaad Bhagat Singh alongside Pawan Kalyan, putting an end to weeks of speculation. Her clarification has boosted excitement for one of Tollywood’s most awaited action entertainers.

Raashii Khanna broke her silence over the most controversial decision of Ustaad Bhagat Singh without even listening to the script. The actress who will be seen in Harish Shankar’s upcoming action entertainer revealed that her decision began and ended with one powerful name: Pawan Kalyan.

Raashii Khanna Breaks Silence on Signing Ustaad Bhagat Singh

In one bold and rare career move, Raashii mentioned that Ustaad Bhagat Singh is the only film she has signed so far without hearing a word of script narration. Reason? To work with none other than the Power Star Pawan Kalyan, whom she has cherished for years.

She said, "This is the only film I've signed without listening to the script. I agreed because it is Pawan garu's film. I have always wanted to work with him because of the sheer scale of stardom he brings."

More so, Raashii was aware the project revolved around Pawan Kalyan, but she was glad to be part of it. "I know it's his film and that I'm a part of it. I'm okay with it. Because sometimes you do these commercial films for the scale and the reach," she explains.

Larger Than Life Presence on Set

Sharing her experience with the actor-politician, Raashii mentioned that Pawan Kalyan is a man who commands presence on-p and off-screen. She said she was "amazed" by him, calling him larger-than-life yet incredibly grounded.

The actress praised her character saying, "He is a very good actor, very respectable towards women. Another thing is the love he has for all human beings."

Such is the hold that Pawan Kalyan has had on her, that she didn't have to think twice before agreeing to the film.

What Lies Ahead for Raashii Khanna

Apart from Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Raashii Khanna has a pretty exciting line-up ahead. She will next be seen in 120 Bahadur sharing screen space with Farhan Akhtar and in Talaakhon Mein Ek alongside Vikrant Massey and others.

With the explanation of the disappointment to the fans now out in the open, the audience is even more eagerly anticipating Raashii to share the screen with Pawan Kalyan in this anticipated mass entertainer.