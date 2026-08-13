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Independence Day 2026: Raazi to Sardar Udham, 5 Films Inspired by Real-Life Heroes to Watch
This Independence Day 2026, we bring you a list of movies to watch that are inspired by real-life heroes and their great sacrifices. Keep scrolling to know more.
Independence Day Films To Watch
Do you want to make this Independence Day more patriotic? Then you must watch these 5 real-life hero-inspired movies that will keep you hooked till the very end. Keep scrolling!
Raazi
A gripping spy thriller about an ordinary young Kashmiri woman, Sehmat Khan (alias), who acts as an undercover RAW agent inside the Pakistani military during the 1971 war. Inspired by the novel Calling Sehmat by Harinder Sikka.
Sardar Udham
Follows the revolutionary story of Udham Singh, played by Vicky Kaushal, who spent two decades meticulously planning the assassination of Michael O'Dwyer in London to avenge the tragic Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
Sam Bahadur
Celebrating the illustrious military career of India's first Field Marshal, Sam Bahadur, played by Vicky Kaushal, highlighting his leadership and strategic genius during the 1971 war.
Shershaah
Documents the supreme valour and ultimate sacrifice of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra during the 1999 Kargil War.
The Legend Of Bhagat Singh
A fiery biographical depiction of the iconic revolutionary Bhagat Singh and his comrades who shaped India's militant independence movement. Ajay Devgn plays the legend in this film.
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