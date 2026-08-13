A full-dress rehearsal for the 80th Independence Day is underway at Delhi's Red Fort. Security and traffic arrangements have been intensified, with the Delhi Traffic Police issuing detailed advisories and implementing route diversions for Aug 13 & 15.

A full-dress rehearsal for the 80th Independence Day celebrations is underway at the Red Fort in the national capital on Thursday, as Delhi prepares for the main celebrations on August 15.

The rehearsal comes as security and traffic arrangements have been intensified across the city ahead of the Independence Day event, which is expected to draw large crowds and involve extensive movement restrictions in central Delhi.

Traffic Restrictions and Diversions

The Delhi Traffic Police have issued detailed advisories and implemented route diversions to regulate traffic during both the full-dress rehearsal on August 13 and the main Independence Day celebrations on August 15. Speaking about the arrangements, DK Gupta, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said restrictions have been put in place to ensure the smooth movement of traffic and minimise inconvenience to the public.

According to the traffic advisory, restrictions on the entry of commercial vehicles into Delhi will remain in place from the night of August 12 until around 10-11 pm on August 13, with vehicles carrying essential services being exempted from the restrictions. Traffic diversions will also be implemented from around 10 pm, with authorities coordinating with police forces in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to ensure that heavy and commercial vehicles are informed about the restrictions before reaching Delhi's borders.

Key Routes and Commuter Advice

The Traffic Police have identified several important routes in and around central Delhi where diversions and restrictions will be enforced. Key routes, including Rajpath, Tilak Marg and routes in the Lutyens' Zone used for VIP movement, will witness diversions as part of the security and traffic management arrangements. The Traffic Police has advised commuters to plan their journeys accordingly and use alternative routes wherever possible.

Special arrangements have also been made for people travelling to important locations such as railway stations, with alternative routes suggested to ensure that commuters are able to reach their destinations despite restrictions. Gupta said traffic personnel have been comprehensively briefed and deployed at strategic locations across the capital. The arrangements are particularly focused on regulating VIP movement, managing traffic around the Red Fort, and ensuring that the restrictions cause minimum inconvenience to ordinary commuters.

Enhanced Monitoring and Public Communication

Authorities have also strengthened real-time traffic monitoring mechanisms. CCTV cameras and traffic control rooms are being used to monitor the movement of vehicles and identify congestion, breakdowns, or other disruptions on major routes. The system will allow traffic officials to respond quickly to emerging congestion and make necessary changes to traffic movement, officials said.

The Traffic Police have also used social media platforms and public advisories to inform commuters about the restrictions, diversions, and alternative routes.

Final Preparations and Public Cooperation

The restrictions are part of the wider security arrangements being implemented in the national capital ahead of the 80th Independence Day celebrations. The Red Fort, where the main Independence Day ceremony will be held on August 15, has witnessed increased security deployment in the run-up to the event.

The full-dress rehearsal on Thursday is being conducted to ensure that all arrangements for the main ceremony, including security, traffic management, and movement of personnel, function smoothly. The Delhi Traffic Police has urged commuters to avoid unnecessary travel towards restricted areas during the rehearsal and on Independence Day and to follow the traffic advisories issued by the authorities.

Officials have also appealed to the public to cooperate with traffic personnel and follow diversion signs and instructions at key intersections. With the full-dress rehearsal underway, the national capital is witnessing heightened security and traffic preparedness as Delhi gears up to host the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on August 15. Authorities said the focus remains on ensuring smooth traffic flow, facilitating essential movement and maintaining adequate security while minimising disruption to the daily movement of residents. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)