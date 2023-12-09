Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In pictures: Shanaya Kapoor exudes regal charm in a divine white gown

    In the latest snapshots, Shanaya Kapoor dons an angelic white gown, exuding a majestic aura that has captivated fans and is definitely worth a glance.

    Sharing these images on Instagram, Shanaya Kapoor has garnered praise not only from fans but also from netizens, who can't seem to get enough of applauding her stunning appearance.

    Although the dress she's donning for the photoshoot is a simple plain white bodycon, it's crafted from satin and flawlessly accentuates her figure.

    Regarding accessories, Shanaya opted for a minimalist approach, forgoing any elaborate jewelry and instead choosing a simple blue stone necklace.

    She opted for a subtle and lighter shade of makeup, enhancing her dreamy appearance with touches of light pink lipstick, nude eyeshadow and well defined eyeliner.

    For the photoshoot, Shanaya has left her hair down, introducing another element of glamour to her overall look.

    Shanaya's attire seamlessly combines grace and sophistication. With the wedding season upon us, her dress serves as an ideal inspiration for a cocktail night. Its versatility allows for various styling options to complement your individual style and the nature of the occasion.

