    In pictures: Mouni Roy looks glamours in brown shimmery bodycon dress

    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 5:31 PM IST

    Mouni Roy took to Instagram on Thursday and posted a slew of hot photos in a glittery golden bodycon dress.
     

    article_image1

    There is no denying that Mouni Roy is a fashion icon and the actress has often demonstrated her ability to slay any dress with her sense of style.

    article_image2

    Mouni recently resorted to Instagram and posted a series of photos in which she was seen posing in a body-hugging dress.

    article_image3

    The dress had full sleeves and came with a thigh-high slit and golden shimmer running over the dress.

    article_image4

    The 38-year-old actress looked stunning against a dark backdrop, and her makeup was bronze. The photoshoot took place just before Mouni left for an event.

    article_image5

    She had her hair tied up in a braid and opted for no jewelry. She wore a dark black kajal to complete her look. 

    article_image6

    Sharing the pictures she wrote, "Last night for GQ men of the year 2023." Fans also loved her look and called her beautiful and graceful.

