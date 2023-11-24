In pictures: Mouni Roy looks glamours in brown shimmery bodycon dress

Mouni Roy took to Instagram on Thursday and posted a slew of hot photos in a glittery golden bodycon dress.



There is no denying that Mouni Roy is a fashion icon and the actress has often demonstrated her ability to slay any dress with her sense of style.

Mouni recently resorted to Instagram and posted a series of photos in which she was seen posing in a body-hugging dress.

The dress had full sleeves and came with a thigh-high slit and golden shimmer running over the dress.

The 38-year-old actress looked stunning against a dark backdrop, and her makeup was bronze. The photoshoot took place just before Mouni left for an event.

She had her hair tied up in a braid and opted for no jewelry. She wore a dark black kajal to complete her look.

Sharing the pictures she wrote, "Last night for GQ men of the year 2023." Fans also loved her look and called her beautiful and graceful.