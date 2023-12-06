Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In pictures: Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her flawless figure in crystal encrusted bodycon dress

    First Published Dec 6, 2023, 7:58 PM IST

    The most recent pictures of Janhvi Kapoor in a stunning black bodycon dress, where she appears incredibly gorgeous and alluring, are definitely worth checking out.

    Janhvi Kapoor/ Instagram

    The latest photoshoot pictures she posted on Instagram have generated a buzz on the internet, with fans showering her with praises in awe.

    Janhvi Kapoor/ Instagram

    For the photoshoot, she opted for a sleeveless bodycon black dress adorned with multi-colored crystals and a plunging neckline.

    Janhvi Kapoor/ Instagram

    Regarding accessories, she opted for none except for a few rings on her fingers, letting the glamorous dress speak for itself.

    Janhvi Kapoor/ Instagram

    In terms of makeup, she went for a sleek appearance with a rouge pink lipstick, subtle blush, well-defined eyeliner, and mascara.

    Janhvi Kapoor/ Instagram

    She shared the photos on Instagram, including a few shots of her enjoying a meal amidst the photoshoot hustle. The caption humorously mentioned, "dinner on the go 🥗🥡🍽️."

    Janhvi Kapoor/ Instagram

    As for her professional commitments, Janhvi Kapoor is preparing for her upcoming movie alongside Jr NTR titled 'Devara'.

    Janhvi Kapoor/ Instagram

    Jahnvi Kapoor's latest appearance was in the romantic drama film 'Bawaal,' co-starring Varun Dhawan, which achieved a semi-hit status. 

    Arshad Warsi applauds 'Animal' says, 'Rishiji, Neetuji met because the world needed Ranbir Kapoor'

    #AskSRK session: Do you know Shah Rukh Khan has watched 'Dunki' THIS many times, terms it 'sad' film

    'Neru' poster out: Mohanlal, Priyamani-starrer to release on THIS date

    Teaser of Mohanlal's movie 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' is out now; Check

    'Hi Nanna' actor Nani meets Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar; shares heartfelt moment - See Photos

    Arshad Warsi applauds 'Animal' says, 'Rishiji, Neetuji met because the world needed Ranbir Kapoor'

    Spotted: Deepika Padukone to Kriti Sanon; celebrities make heads turn with their style

    Happy Birthday Klara Buhl: Rapid rise of the German midfielder

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann tells officials: Ensure govt scheme benefits percolate to genuine beneficiaries

    #AskSRK session: Do you know Shah Rukh Khan has watched 'Dunki' THIS many times, terms it 'sad' film

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

