In pictures: Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her flawless figure in crystal encrusted bodycon dress

The most recent pictures of Janhvi Kapoor in a stunning black bodycon dress, where she appears incredibly gorgeous and alluring, are definitely worth checking out.

Janhvi Kapoor/ Instagram

The latest photoshoot pictures she posted on Instagram have generated a buzz on the internet, with fans showering her with praises in awe.

Janhvi Kapoor/ Instagram

For the photoshoot, she opted for a sleeveless bodycon black dress adorned with multi-colored crystals and a plunging neckline.

Janhvi Kapoor/ Instagram

Regarding accessories, she opted for none except for a few rings on her fingers, letting the glamorous dress speak for itself.

Janhvi Kapoor/ Instagram

In terms of makeup, she went for a sleek appearance with a rouge pink lipstick, subtle blush, well-defined eyeliner, and mascara.

Janhvi Kapoor/ Instagram

She shared the photos on Instagram, including a few shots of her enjoying a meal amidst the photoshoot hustle. The caption humorously mentioned, "dinner on the go 🥗🥡🍽️."

Janhvi Kapoor/ Instagram

As for her professional commitments, Janhvi Kapoor is preparing for her upcoming movie alongside Jr NTR titled 'Devara'.

Janhvi Kapoor/ Instagram

Jahnvi Kapoor's latest appearance was in the romantic drama film 'Bawaal,' co-starring Varun Dhawan, which achieved a semi-hit status.