Ikkis to O Romeo: 7 Massive Box Office Disasters of 2026 Featuring Top Stars
Ikkis to O Romeo: We're already five months into 2026, and it's been a mixed bag at the movies. While some films from Bollywood and the South have been massive hits, others, starring some of our biggest superstars, have completely tanked
2026 Flop Films
In 2026, audiences straight-up rejected some big films from Bollywood and the South. Makers had high hopes for these movies, but they just didn't work their magic at the box office. Let's get into the details.
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Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos
Film: Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos
Language: Hindi
Budget: Rs 25-30 crore
Worldwide Collection: Rs 6.21 crore
India Gross Collection: Rs 5.15 crore
Star Cast: Vir Das, Aamir Khan, Mona Singh, Imran Khan.
This film couldn't even cross the Rs 10 crore mark.
The Raja Saab
Film: The Raja Saab
Language: Telugu
Budget: Rs 350 crore
Worldwide Collection: Rs 208.6 crore
India Gross Collection: Rs 174.4 crore
Star Cast: Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab. Despite its massive budget, the film struggled to recover its costs.
O Romeo
Film: O Romeo
Language: Hindi
Budget: Rs 100 crore
Worldwide Collection: Rs 95.8 crore
India Gross Collection: Rs 71.6 crore
Star Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, and Farida Jalal. The star-studded film fell just short of its budget.
Ikkis
Film: Ikkis
Language: Hindi
Budget: Rs 50 crore
Worldwide Collection: Rs 41.8 crore
India Gross Collection: Rs 38.3 crore
Star Cast: Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, Asrani, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Simar Bhatia. The film couldn't make a strong impact at the box office.
Ustaad Bhagat Singh
Film: Ustaad Bhagat Singh
Language: Telugu
Budget: Rs 150 crore
Worldwide Collection: Rs 96.2 crore
India Gross Collection: Rs 83.7 crore
Star Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Rashi Khanna, Sreeleela, R. Parthiban, Ramki, Gautami, Nawab Shah, Rao Ramesh, Jayaprakash. The movie failed to live up to the hype.
Parashakti
Film: Parashakti
Language: Tamil
Budget: Rs 120 crore
Worldwide Collection: Rs 85.2 crore
India Gross Collection: Rs 62.4 crore
Star Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, Sreeleela, Rana Daggubati, Sandhya Mridul, Prithvi Rajan. The film ended up being a major loss-maker.
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