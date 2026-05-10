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Mother's Day 2026: Shweta Tiwari to Urvashi Dholakia; Net Worth of TV's Richest Single Mother
Happy Mother's Day 2026: It's a special day for every child, and many have big plans. On this occasion, let's take a look at the massive net worth of five of television's top single mothers like Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia
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TV's Top Single Mothers and Their Net Worth
In the world of Indian television, there are five mothers who have been raising their children all by themselves for years. They work day and night to provide for their kids. Let's find out more about these inspiring women.
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Shweta Tiwari
Popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari has been married twice. However, she separated from both her husbands, Raja Chaudhary and Abhinav Kohli, years ago. Shweta is now raising both her children on her own. According to reports, she has a massive net worth of ₹90 crore.
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Juhi Parmar
TV actress Juhi Parmar married Sachin Shroff. The couple faced many ups and downs in their marriage and finally divorced in 2018. After separating from her husband, Juhi has been raising their daughter by herself. Her estimated net worth is around ₹47 crore.
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Urvashi Dholakia
Urvashi Dholakia, famous as Komolika in the TV world, got married at just 16 and became a mother to twin boys at 17. After her divorce, she has been raising both her sons alone. As per reports, Urvashi's net worth is estimated to be ₹35 crore.
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Sakshi Tanwar
One of TV's most popular actresses, Sakshi Tanwar, has never married. However, she adopted a daughter and is raising her as a single parent. Sakshi is the owner of assets worth ₹50 crore.
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Deepshikha Nagpal
TV actress Deepshikha Nagpal has been married twice, but neither marriage was successful. She divorced both her husbands, Jeet Upendra and Keshav Arora, years ago. She is raising her two children all by herself. Reports suggest Deepshikha has a net worth of ₹20 crore.
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