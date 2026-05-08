Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge’ has completed a remarkable 50-day theatrical run and continues to dominate the box office despite slowing collections. The action entertainer earned an estimated Rs 50 lakh on Day 50, helping it close its seventh week with around Rs 5.58 crore in earnings.

The film’s India net collection now stands at an impressive Rs 1,140.67 crore, making it one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever. On the global front, the film has amassed a staggering Rs 1,791.55 crore worldwide gross, including Rs 1,365.20 crore from India and Rs 426.35 crore from overseas markets.

Even after seven weeks, the film continues to attract audiences with over 700 shows running across the country, proving its extraordinary staying power at the ticket windows.