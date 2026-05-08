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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 50: Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Beats ‘Baahubali 2’ With Massive Global Box Office Run
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 50: Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge’ continues its blockbuster run even after 50 days in theatres. The film has crossed major milestones globally and now stands among Indian cinema’s biggest hits ever
‘Dhurandhar 2’ Crosses Massive Box Office Milestones
Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge’ has completed a remarkable 50-day theatrical run and continues to dominate the box office despite slowing collections. The action entertainer earned an estimated Rs 50 lakh on Day 50, helping it close its seventh week with around Rs 5.58 crore in earnings.
The film’s India net collection now stands at an impressive Rs 1,140.67 crore, making it one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever. On the global front, the film has amassed a staggering Rs 1,791.55 crore worldwide gross, including Rs 1,365.20 crore from India and Rs 426.35 crore from overseas markets.
Even after seven weeks, the film continues to attract audiences with over 700 shows running across the country, proving its extraordinary staying power at the ticket windows.
Week-Wise Collections Show Extraordinary Theatrical Hold
The film opened to historic numbers and maintained a strong grip at the box office throughout its theatrical run. Its first week alone brought in a phenomenal Rs 674.17 crore, setting the tone for its record-breaking journey.
Here’s how the film performed week by week:
Week 1 – Rs 674.17 crore
Week 2 – Rs 263.65 crore
Week 3 – Rs 110.60 crore
Week 4 – Rs 54.70 crore
Week 5 – Rs 19.52 crore
Week 6 – Rs 12.45 crore
Week 7 – Rs 5.58 crore
While the collections naturally dipped over time, trade analysts believe the consistency of its run is what makes the achievement truly historic. The film also became the first Hindi movie ever to cross the Rs 1,000 crore net mark in India, a feat many considered impossible until now.
Beats ‘Baahubali 2’, But ‘Pushpa 2’ Record Still Safe
One of the biggest highlights of ‘Dhurandhar 2’ has been its global success. The film has officially surpassed the lifetime worldwide gross of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which had earned Rs 1,788.06 crore during its theatrical run.
With this achievement, ‘Dhurandhar 2’ has now become the second highest-grossing Indian film worldwide, trailing only Dangal.
However, the film is still behind Pushpa 2 in terms of India net collections. Reports suggest ‘Pushpa 2’ earned Rs 1,234.10 crore net domestically while collecting over Rs 1,471 crore globally.
The success story extends beyond a single movie. Combined worldwide earnings of the ‘Dhurandhar’ franchise have reportedly crossed Rs 3,100 crore, making it the first Indian film series to achieve the milestone. Unlike the first installment, the sequel is expected to complete a full theatrical window before arriving on OTT platforms.
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