Even after seven days of release, the film hasn't crossed the ₹25 crore mark at the box office. Let's see how much it earned on its seventh day of release.

Reviews

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda's war drama has received mixed reviews from both audiences and critics. According to a report by SaccNilk, the film earned ₹1.66 crore at the box office on its sixth day of release. On the seventh day, January 7th, the film earned just ₹0.68 crore (till 7 PM). However, the overnight figures are still awaited.

Collection

The total collection of the movie 'Ikkis' has reached ₹23.78 crore. The film earned its highest gross on its release day, when it collected ₹7 crore. Since then, its earnings have been steadily declining.