Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 5: It's been 5 days since the film's release. Meanwhile, its first Monday collection figures have come out, and they are shocking. The movie has earned ₹21.28 crore so far
Ikkis
The film Ikkis was released in theaters on January 1, the first day of the new year. Agastya Nanda is in the lead role in this Sriram Raghavan-directed film. Agastya is Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, and this is his debut film.
Ikkis Collection
Agastya Nanda's film Ikkis saw a huge drop on its fifth day, collecting just ₹1.13 crore. The total Indian box office collection for the movie now stands at ₹21.28 crore.
Ikkis Earnings
Ikkis, released on Jan 1, opened with ₹7 crore. It earned ₹3.5 crore on day two, ₹4.65 crore on day three, and ₹5 crore on day four, showing a mixed trend before the drop.
Ikkis Worldwide Collection
The worldwide collection for Ikkis is ₹27.42 crore, with a gross of ₹25 crore in India. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner.
Ikkis Star Cast
Ikkis is a war drama by Sriram Raghavan, starring Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra. The film is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Arun Khetarpal.
