Agastya Nanda’s debut film Ikkis saw a rise in audience turnout on Tuesday compared to Monday. Fans are now keen to see whether the movie can sustain its momentum through the second weekend.
The Dharmendra and Agastya Nanda starrer Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan, has delivered an average performance at the Indian box office during its first six days, showing stable weekend collections despite mixed audience response.
The film earned an estimated ₹21.5 crore net in India in its first five days. It opened with ₹7 crore, dropped midweek, but saw a slight rebound on Sunday, collecting around ₹5 crore.
On Monday, Ikkis earned approximately ₹1.35 crore net, showing modest performance. Tuesday saw a small increase, with collections reaching ₹1.50 crore net, reflecting steady weekday attendance.
Starring Agastya Nanda in his debut alongside Simr Bhatiya and Jaideep Ahlawat, the film has attracted attention due to Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson but has yet to create a major box office impact.
Ikkis's box office net collection in India after 6 days (Source: Sacnilk)
Thursday: ₹7 crore
Friday: ₹3.5 crore
Saturday: ₹4.65 crore
Sunday: ₹5 crore
Monday: ₹1.35 crore
Tuesday: ₹1.50 crore
Total: ₹23 crore
This film tells the story of war hero Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. This movie is legendary actor Dharmendra's last screen appearance.
