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Ikka OTT Release: Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna Starrer Court-Room Drama To Stream From THIS Date
Ikka OTT Release: Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna are reuniting for Netflix's upcoming courtroom drama Ikka. The legal thriller, directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, promises an emotional battle where justice and personal history collide
Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna Come Together Again in Ikka
After sharing screen space in the iconic war drama Border, Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna are set to reunite in Ikka, an intense courtroom thriller heading to Netflix. The streaming giant has officially announced that the film will premiere on July 10 and revealed its first poster on social media.
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The announcement generated excitement among fans eager to see the two actors face off in a story packed with legal drama, emotional conflict, and moral challenges.
A Courtroom Battle Rooted in a Painful Past
At the centre of Ikka is a celebrated lawyer, portrayed by Sunny Deol, whose life takes an unexpected turn when he is asked to defend a man from his past, played by Akshaye Khanna. The case forces him to revisit unresolved memories while testing his personal beliefs and professional ethics.
As the legal battle unfolds, the lawyer must navigate difficult choices that affect not only the outcome of the case but also the safety and well-being of his family. The story blends courtroom tension with deeply personal stakes, creating a drama driven as much by emotions as by the pursuit of justice.
Strong Supporting Cast and Siddharth P. Malhotra’s Vision
The film also stars Tillotama Shome as a determined public prosecutor committed to securing justice, while Dia Mirza plays the lawyer's supportive wife who tries to hold the family together amid growing uncertainty.
Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra and produced by Alchemy Films, Ikka marks Sunny Deol's first project for a streaming platform. The filmmaker described the movie as a long-cherished passion project and highlighted how the narrative explores human relationships and emotional dilemmas alongside legal proceedings.
Malhotra also expressed excitement about bringing together performers such as Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Dia Mirza, and Tillotama Shome for a story that combines powerful performances with emotionally rich storytelling. The film further strengthens his collaboration with Netflix following the success of Maharaj.
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