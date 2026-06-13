After sharing screen space in the iconic war drama Border, Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna are set to reunite in Ikka, an intense courtroom thriller heading to Netflix. The streaming giant has officially announced that the film will premiere on July 10 and revealed its first poster on social media.

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The announcement generated excitement among fans eager to see the two actors face off in a story packed with legal drama, emotional conflict, and moral challenges.