    IFFI 2023: Rishab Shetty felicitated at Goa for Kantara [PICTURES]

    First Published Nov 28, 2023, 2:14 PM IST

    IFFI 2023: Rishab Shetty felicitated at Goa for Kantara. He expressed that Kantara has transformed his life hugely and his make him popular even outside his regional industry. He acknowledged the pan-India fame that Kantara has given him and wants to work harder for the next movie

    article_image1

    article_image2

    PIB India/Twitter

    Rishab Shetty was felicitated at International Film Festival of India at Goa for his pan-India hit movie Kantara

    article_image3

    PIB India/Twitter

    He opened up about how much transformative Kantara was with regards to his life. The Pan-India success brought him huge fame

    article_image4

    PIB India/Twitter

    Rishab Shetty also added that, a positive shift has happened to his routine as he has dedicated more time and effort to his work. While his workload has increased, there hasn't been any significant external changes

    article_image5

    PIB India/Twitter

    IFFI commented that 'Local authenticity' was the key to the success of Kantara. Rishab Shetty had received received huge accolades for Kantara

    article_image6

    PIB India/Twitter

    Next, Kantara chapter 1 is coming next year. This is supposed to be a prequel to Kantara. It is being produced by produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale films

    article_image7

    PIB India/Twitter

    Featuring Sapthami Gowda, Kishore Kumar G, and Achyuth Kumar, the film 'Kantara' was produced with a budget of Rs 16 crore and achieved remarkable success by grossing Rs 400 crore worldwide

    article_image8

    PIB India/Twitter

    Centered on a tight-knit community residing in the wooded landscapes of Kaadubettu, situated in the southern coastal region of Karnataka, 'Kantara' unfolded a magical and realistic narrative exploring the conflict between humanity and nature. In this tale, the occurrence of death sparks a war between villagers and malevolent forces, with Shiva, a rebellious protagonist, standing as the defender of his village and the natural world

