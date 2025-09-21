Dhanush’s Idli Kadai Trailer Promises an Emotional Rollercoaster Ride
Actor Dhanush's new movie 'Idli Kadai,' which he directs and stars in, is a mix of action, family sentiment, and romance. The film releases on October 1st.
Idli Kadai Trailer Release
After his hit directorial films Pa. Paandi and Raayan, Dhanush directs and stars in Idli Kadai. Arun Vijay plays the villain, with Nithya Menen as the female lead. G.V. Prakash is said to be the music composer for this emotional drama.
As if born to make idlis
The trailer shows an emotional Dhanush fighting to save his dad's idli shop. Arun Vijay plays the villain, vowing to destroy it. It promises a mix of action, emotion, and family drama.
Idli Kadai releasing on October 1st
Dhanush's Idly Kadai movie hits theaters on October 1st. Final work is underway. After a grand audio launch, the team dropped the trailer, sparking massive excitement and anticipation among fans.
Arun Vijay shines as the villain
Feel-good movies are a trend in Tamil cinema, And Dhanush's Idli Kadai seems to be the next one. Fans on social media are confident that the film will be a massive box office success.