After a video of a fan doing 'black magic' at an IPL match went viral, CSK complained to the BCCI. Now, ex-IPL boss Lalit Modi has made a shocking claim. He says a team owner actually did this back in 2011 and he has proof, promising to reveal the name soon.

Bengaluru: The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League is in full swing, and the action is not just on the pitch. A new controversy around black magic has started doing the rounds. It all began after a video from the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match in Hyderabad went viral.

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The clip showed an SRH fan seemingly performing some rituals with a lemon, right before a CSK wicket fell. This led to Chennai Super Kings writing a formal complaint to the BCCI, asking them to stop such activities.

AI-Generated CSK Letter Goes Viral

As the black magic controversy in IPL 2026 escalates, an AI-generated CSK complaint letter to the BCCI has gone viral, further intensifying confusion and reactions online.

In an AI-generated letter, it wrote:

"Our player's performance suddenly dipped right after a person was seen performing some rituals with a lemon. We all know cricket is a game of uncertainties. It should be a platform for skill, strategy, and sportsmanship, not for such black magic practices. The BCCI must take this matter seriously and take appropriate action."

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Lalit Modi drops a new bombshell about black magic in IPL

Now, the former chairman of the IPL, Lalit Modi, has jumped into the discussion, making a sensational claim about black magic in the league.

Reacting to the incident, Lalit Modi tweeted that while the letter by CSK to the BCCI seems fake, he knows for a fact that an IPL team owner has indulged in such practices before.

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In a follow-up tweet, Modi dropped an even bigger bomb. "I remember I posted some team owner doing this to the opposing team. By doing exactly this themselves in opposing team dressing room. I even alerted the opposing team owners about this way back in 2011 season - when it happened and I got an alert with concrete proof," he wrote.

He added a cliffhanger, saying, "I will reveal all these kinds of activities and who conducted them as my team has decided in a film or a TV series." This statement has created a huge buzz in the cricket world.

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About the 19th IPL season

Coming back to the on-field action, Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings are currently at the top of the points table. They have 11 points from six matches, with five wins and one washout. Sunrisers Hyderabad is in fourth place with six points from six games (three wins, three losses). Meanwhile, five-time champions Mumbai Indians are at the bottom of the table with just two points from five matches, having won only one game.