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'I Didn’t Even Notice...', Lizzalazz On Virat Kohli Liking And Then Unliking Her Photos
German influencer buzz met cricket fandom frenzy after Virat Kohli was linked to liking Lizzalazz’s Instagram post. The unexpected crossover sparked memes, reactions, and a viral social media moment
Lizzalazz Reacts To Sudden Viral Fame
Lizzalazz found herself at the centre of Indian social media chatter overnight. She revealed that she had no idea about the alleged “like” from Virat Kohli until news reports and fan messages flooded her inbox. Waking up to headlines and DMs, she described the moment as “crazy,” adding that the attention was both surprising and overwhelming.
From India Trip To RCB Fandom
Interestingly, Lizzalazz shared that she only became familiar with Kohli during her visit to India last year. That trip introduced her to the Indian Premier League, and she soon started following matches, eventually supporting Royal Challengers Bangalore. The unexpected link-up with Kohli now feels like a full-circle moment for the influencer.
The Viral ‘Like’ That Sparked Meme Mania
The alleged Instagram “like” quickly turned into a talking point online, with fans debating whether it was intentional or just a glitch. Lizzalazz admitted she felt a bit sorry for Kohli after he reportedly removed the like, suggesting the situation may have been blown out of proportion. Meanwhile, social media users had a field day, creating memes and humorous takes, turning a small interaction into a trending topic.
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