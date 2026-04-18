Interestingly, Lizzalazz shared that she only became familiar with Kohli during her visit to India last year. That trip introduced her to the Indian Premier League, and she soon started following matches, eventually supporting Royal Challengers Bangalore. The unexpected link-up with Kohli now feels like a full-circle moment for the influencer.

The Viral ‘Like’ That Sparked Meme Mania

The alleged Instagram “like” quickly turned into a talking point online, with fans debating whether it was intentional or just a glitch. Lizzalazz admitted she felt a bit sorry for Kohli after he reportedly removed the like, suggesting the situation may have been blown out of proportion. Meanwhile, social media users had a field day, creating memes and humorous takes, turning a small interaction into a trending topic.