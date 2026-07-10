The trailer for Raktanchal Season 3 is out. Set in Purvanchal, it shows Vijay Singh returning after four years to seek revenge on his nemesis, Waseem Khan. The season, also starring Karan Patel and Mahie Gill, streams on Amazon MX Player from July 16.

The trailer of the third season of 'Raktanchal' was unveiled on Friday. Set against the gritty backdrop of Purvanchal, the new season dives deeper into a "world ruled by revenge, ambition, fragile alliances and ultimate betrayal, where every decision comes at a price," read a press note. Directed by Ritam Srivastav, written by Siddharth Mishra, and produced by Jar Motion Pictures, the upcoming season boasts a stellar cast featuring Kranti Prakash Jha, Nikitin Dheer, Karan Patel, Mahie Gill, Rajesh Kumar and Vikram Kochhar. https://www.instagram.com/p/DaUurblo5cV/?hl=en

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A Story of Revenge and Power

The action-packed trailer opens the doors to the franchise's fiercest chapter yet. Having spent four years on the run, Vijay Singh emerges from the shadows with a single objective: to exact revenge with his long-time nemesis, Waseem Khan. As years of animosity erupt into an all-out war, the conflict grows far bigger than just Vijay Singh and Waseem Khan. Sanki Pandey returns to the fray, while the political landscape becomes increasingly volatile with Saraswati Devi at its centre and the arrival of Virendra Pratap Singh and Himanshu Patnaik altering the balance of power. As rivalries intensify and political equations begin to intertwine, the trailer teases a gripping battle where every move matters and the conflict reaches its highest breaking point.

Nikitin Dheer on Returning as Waseem Khan

Sharing his excitement about returning as Waseem Khan, Nikitin Dheer shared, "There's something incredibly satisfying about returning as Waseem Khan because he's a character with multiple layers. He commands every room he walks into, but this season he's also forced to face his greatest challenge yet. The rivalry that audiences have followed over the years reaches an entirely new level, and I think they'll enjoy every moment of what unfolds."

Raktanchal Season 3 Release Date

Raktanchal Season 3 will stream from July 16 on Amazon MX Player. (ANI)