An FIR has been registered after an alleged ruckus at the trailer launch of the Kannada film Karavali in Bengaluru. The complaint names individuals claiming to be fans of actor Prajwal Devaraj, with the film's director alleging harassment, threats and a business-related dispute.

Trouble has surfaced for the team behind the much-anticipated Kannada film 'Karavali' after a disturbance at its trailer launch event escalated into a police case. An FIR has been registered at Bengaluru's Upparpet Police Station following allegations that a group claiming to be fans of actor Prajwal Devaraj created a ruckus during the event. The film's director has alleged that the group harassed members of the production team, abused them and issued threats, prompting the police to initiate legal proceedings.

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What Happened at the Trailer Launch?

According to the complaint, the 'Karavali' team had organised a trailer launch event in Bengaluru when a group of men allegedly disrupted the programme.

The director alleged that the men, who identified themselves as fans of actor Prajwal Devaraj, deliberately created a disturbance. They allegedly arrived as a group, harassed the film's director, producer and staff members, and abused and threatened them during the event.

Case Registered Against Three Individuals

Based on a complaint filed by the film's director, Gurudath Ganiga, the Upparpet Police have registered a case against three individuals identified as Dilip, Avinash and Nandakumar.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 352, 292 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Director Makes Serious Allegations

In his complaint, Gurudath Ganiga has made serious allegations regarding the identity of those involved in the incident.

He has alleged that the individuals were not merely fans of Prajwal Devaraj but were assistants who worked with the actor and had also served as his aides during the shooting of the film. This allegation has been included in the police complaint.

Business Dispute Alleged

The complaint also alleges that the incident may have stemmed from a business dispute related to the film.

According to the complaint, differences between the production team and actor Prajwal Devaraj over business matters led to the confrontation. It further alleges that the actor sent the accused individuals to disrupt the trailer launch event.

However, these claims remain allegations made in the police complaint, and there has been no official confirmation from the investigating authorities.

Prajwal Devaraj has not publicly responded to the allegations so far. The police investigation is currently underway, and further details are awaited.