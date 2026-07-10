Actor Rajesh Sharma has been hospitalized in Kolkata after his health deteriorated, reportedly from an insect bite on a film set. WB Minister Indranil Khan visited him, while the All Indian Cine Workers Association has demanded a probe into set safety.

West Bengal Minister Indranil Khan paid a visit to actor Rajesh Sharma, who has been hospitalised after falling ill during a film shoot. Khan shared a picture of his visit on social media, where he could be seen interacting with the actor. He also took flowers, wishing Rajesh Sharma a speedy recovery. The actor, who appeared to be in a conscious state, also greeted the Minister, seemingly expressing gratitude for his concerns. Today we visited Manipal Hospital Dhakuria and conveyed Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari dada's best wishes to Shri Rajesh Sharma ji for his speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/UWsS8ZogXc — Dr.Indranil Khan (@IndranilKhan) July 10, 2026

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"Today we visited Manipal Hospital Dhakuria and conveyed Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari dada's best wishes to Shri Rajesh Sharma ji for his speedy recovery," Indranil Khan wrote on X.

Reason for Hospitalisation

Rajesh Sharma has been hospitalised after his health condition reportedly deteriorated due to an insect bite on the sets of the Prabhas-starrer film 'Fauji' at Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City.

AICWA Demands Investigation

Earlier, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) in a statement demanded a high-level investigation into the circumstances that led to the actor's ill-health.

"Actor Rajesh Sharma's health reportedly deteriorated severely during the shooting schedule, following which he travelled to Kolkata and was admitted to a private hospital for medical treatment. The circumstances that led to such a serious medical emergency remain unclear and demand an immediate, impartial and transparent investigation," the statement read.

The association questioned the working conditions on the film's sets. "The film industry has a legal and moral responsibility to provide a safe, hygienic and medically prepared working environment for every artist, technician and worker. Unfortunately, AICWA has repeatedly raised concerns regarding poor hygiene, inadequate sanitation, unsafe working conditions and the lack of proper emergency medical facilities at several shooting locations across the country. Thousands of workers spend long hours on film sets every day, and any negligence can have serious consequences," the AICWA continued.

Akshay Kumar Expresses Concern

In the meantime, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar also shared his concerns for his 'Bhooth Bangla' co-star and prayed for Rajesh Sharma's speedy recovery. (ANI)