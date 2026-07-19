3 5 Image Credit : Asianet News

The whole set was in splits

Posani said, 'I wasn't very keen on acting then. Director VV Vinayak, a very good man, called me when I was supposed to go to Srikakulam. He requested me to do a 3-day role for Ram Charan's film. On the first day itself, my dialogues had cameraman Chota K Naidu, Vinayak, and the whole set laughing uncontrollably.'