How One Ram Charan Blockbuster Changed This Actor's Life, Impressed Chiranjeevi
One Ram Charan blockbuster changed an actor's life forever. After watching the rushes, Chiranjeevi predicted the film would be a superhit, crediting one comedian's performance as its biggest strength.
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Ram Charan
Just one good film can totally change an actor's career. Posani Krishna Murali was already a known writer and actor, doing small roles for years. But Ram Charan's movie 'Nayak' was the one that gave him his big break as a comedian.
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From a small role to a major one
In the movie, Posani played a comedy gangster. His role was originally very small, just a two or three-day shoot. But director VV Vinayak unexpectedly extended the character to be a major part of the second half. Posani himself revealed this interesting story in an interview.
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The whole set was in splits
Posani said, 'I wasn't very keen on acting then. Director VV Vinayak, a very good man, called me when I was supposed to go to Srikakulam. He requested me to do a 3-day role for Ram Charan's film. On the first day itself, my dialogues had cameraman Chota K Naidu, Vinayak, and the whole set laughing uncontrollably.'
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Chiranjeevi saw the rushes
Everyone kept laughing even while watching the rushes. Director VV Vinayak then told writer Akula Siva to expand the role for the entire second half. So, Posani's 3-day role became a 13-day one. Vinayak even showed these scenes to Chiranjeevi, who reportedly watched them on repeat, laughing.
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Don't cut a single scene
Chiranjeevi, after seeing the scenes, told Vinayak and Ram Charan, 'Don't cut even one of Posani's scenes. The movie will become a hit because of them.' After Nayak's release, Posani's career exploded. He signed 36 films in one week and even got offers of Rs. 2 lakhs per day for his dates.
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