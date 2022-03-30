Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How much Samantha Ruth Prabhu earns from one Instagram post? Shocking info, fans must know

    First Published Mar 30, 2022, 9:17 AM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most prominent superstars in India on social media, with more than 2 million and counting followers on Instagram alone.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu is going all guns blazing in her career right now, especially after her participation in 'Pushpa' for only one song, 'Oo Antava,' was vital in the film's pan-India reach. She is filming her multilingual movie 'Yashoda,' and the Bollywood/Hollywood co-production 'Citadel,' directed by Raj and DK for the Russo Brothers.
     

    Samantha is one of the most prominent celebrities in India on social media, with over 2 million followers on Instagram alone.
     

    According to Bollywood media, the beautiful actress used to charge between Rs. 8 lakhs and Rs. 10 lakhs every post for commercially advertising items and businesses. 
     

    Samantha has charged roughly rupees 15 to 20 lakhs every post, owing to her increased popularity, particularly in the North Indian area.

    On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will next be seen in the Indian spin-off of Anthony and Joe Russo's Citadel. She will appear in the series alongside Varun Dhawan. Also Read: Video: Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets real-life hero in Varun Dhawan; spotted together

    Aside from that, she will appear in Philip John's Arrangements of Love. The film is based on Timeri N Murari's novel of the same name. Samantha is also working on Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Yashoda, and Shakuntalam. Also Read: 5 pictures prove Samantha Ruth Prabhu is queen; actress dons deep-neckline gown

