    5 pictures prove Samantha Ruth Prabhu is queen; actress dons deep-neckline gown

    First Published Mar 11, 2022, 10:10 AM IST

    The Family Man 2 star Samantha Ruth Prabhu raises hotness in a plunging neckline bottle green gown. She walked the red carpet at the film Critics' Choice Award show.

    Last night (March 10), we saw many celebs walking the red carpet at the Choice Awards show in Bandra, Mumbai. The Family Man 2 star Samantha Ruth Prabhu was sighted at the award show in a sexy deep-neck long gown. Her fans were impressed as she looked gorgeous in her outfit.
     

    Samantha and several other celebrities, including Konkona Sen Sharma, Neha Dhupia, Richa Chaddha, Jackie Shroff, and Aparshakti Khurana, attended the event.
     

    Samantha was stylist Preetham Jukalker in a spaghetti-strapped green and black gown by the ace designer duo Gauri and Nainika's fashion label. The gown had the designers' signature design details and came with a long train, giving off Queen vibes. 
     

    Samantha's plunging neckline and back gown comes with barely-there spaghetti and a figure-hugging silhouette that highlights her perfect body. Some floral sequinned embellishments were seen in the gown. 
     

    Samantha's gown's featured a velvety black shade in the torso area, and the dress featured a stunning bottle green tint.

    Sam donned a pair of black strappy high heels with her gown, with sans accessories. She just went for dainty pearl ear studs.

    Samantha's make-up was minimal with bold winged eyeliner, glossy nude lip shade, mascara-adorned lashes and glowing skin with a hint of rosy hue on the cheeks.
     

    Samantha went for a messy braided hairdo for her hair as she walked the red carpet. The best part of her hairdo was a few stray strands sculpting her perfect face and jawline. 
     

