    Video: Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets real-life hero in Varun Dhawan; spotted together

    First Published Mar 12, 2022, 10:55 AM IST

    A video went viral where we can see Varun Dhawan protecting Samantha Ruth Prabhu from paparazzi outside Raj and DK Mumbai office

    Last night, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was spotted with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan in Mumbai, and the paparazzi couldn’t control their excitement and started clicking her pictures.
     

    A video went viral where we can see how Varun Dhawan shielded Samantha Ruth Prabhu and told the paparazzi not to scare her. “Darao mat, kyun dara rahe ho isko? (Do not scare her. Why are you scaring here?)" Varun could be heard saying. Watch Video
     

    Fans showered love on Varun Dhawan for his sweet gesture. Some called him ‘humble’ while others call him ‘cute’. A fan wrote, “Varun bhai you are a Good heart.” Also Read: Critics' Choice Awards 2022: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Konkona Sen Sharma walk the red carpet

    Varun's gesture won the fans’ hearts. Varun and Samantha have collaborated for the first time on the Raj and DK directorial ‘Citadel’ alongside Avengers fame Russo Brothers for the uninvited. Also Read: 5 pictures prove Samantha Ruth Prabhu is queen; actress dons deep-neckline gown

    Varun looked dapper in a casual orange tee that he paired with denim. On the other hand, Samantha seemed ever gorgeous in a jacket with black pants. Also Read: Nayanthara, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika; IMBD listed highest-paid actresses' salaries in 2022

